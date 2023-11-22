Scientists again attempt to demonize red meat

A recent study titled “Red meat intake and risk of type 2 diabetes in a prospective cohort study of United States females and males” is yet another shot fired to get people to stop eating red meat.

And I’m not the only one who is questioning the study and epidemiology, which was the methodology used to make this determination.

Epidemiology or observational studies have been criticized because they show correlation and not causation.

Unfortunately, most of the people who read about these studies in newspapers and magazines or hear about on the nightly news don’t know about the problem with these studies, they just see awful headlines about red meat and decide it’s not for them.

That means those of us who are red meat producers and supporters need to counter this news with the truth about red meat.

To help you do that, Dr. Zoe Harcombe, an author, and nutritionist from Wales, reviewed the study, criticized it and provided 14 issues that we can use to combat the war on red meat.

The study was based on food frequency questionnaires which Dr. Harcombe states are notably inaccurate.

2. The researchers “calibrated” the reported intakes, which increased risk ratios.

3. The definition of red meat included sandwiches and lasagna.

4. Serving sizes have changed since the original Food Frequency Questionnaires were first

published.

5. Dr. Harcombe believes the intakes used to compare people have become more extreme.

6. The study made the unprecedented claim that women consume more red meat than men.

7. Total red meat was claimed to have a higher risk than both processed red meat and unprocessed red meat. Total red meat is the sum of the other two. It can’t be worse than both.

8. The red meat eater had a higher BMI and was more likely to smoke and less likely to exercise.

Dr. Harcombe states that the study can’t adjust for a completely different person.

9. Dr. Harcombe disagreed with reported calorie intake, finding it absurd.

10. The characteristics table reported all food intake except the relevant ones – sugar and grains.

11. The headline claims did not adjust for the higher BMI.

12. Even if there were no issues 1-11, Dr. Harcombe found that the study could only suggest

association, not causation.

13. The relative risk numbers grabbed the headlines; Dr Harcombe found that the absolute risk

differences were a fraction of 1 per cent.

14. The plausible mechanisms proposed applied far more sensibly to the bun, fries and fizzy drink

(which were ignored) than to the burger.

I hope Dr. Harcombe arguments with help you when consumers ask you about this new red meat study.

It makes me angry when scientists start out with a preconceived notion and design a study around that notion in order to get the results they desire. That doesn’t help consumers and there should be more oversight into their scientific methods before these studies are trotted out to consumers.