Scientists fear bird flu pandemic 

Discussing avian influenza, from left, Robert Yaman, founder of Innovate Animal Ag; Kay Russo of RSM Consulting; Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University; Barry Goodwin, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and moderator Vincent Smith of the American Enterprise Institute. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Two scientists — an expert in human health and a veterinarian — both said at an American Enterprise Institute event this week that they fear there could be a bird flu pandemic.

Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University, said, “We are miscalculating this virus and how it has spread based on its potential impact on public health. There is a wish it will blow over somehow.”

She added that the H5N1 virus that causes avian influenza is “entrenched” in a large number of species on a large portion of the globe.

Nuzzo said her “top worry” is the recurring occupational hazard to farmers and workers “So far the cases have been mild but there is no reason to think that will continue,” she said.

Kay Russo, a veterinarian with RSM Consulting in Fort Collins, Colo., noted that she was part of the small team of veterinarians who diagnosed H5N1 in dairy cattle in the United States.

Russo said that fighting animal disease is “really easy when this mission is in alignment. It is extraordinarily difficult when things are at odds.”

Noting that the approaches in dealing with the virus in poultry and cattle have been different, Russo said of veterinarians, “We have been given sticks… to take to a knife fight.”

Robert Yaman, a founder of Innovate Animal Ag, a California think tank that promotes new technologies, said that vaccination is the only long-term solution at the present time.

Vaccination of poultry has “massive logistical and political challenges,” including the fears of the broiler industry that vaccinating egg-laying chickens will make it difficult to export chicken meat because importers would worry that importing meat from those chickens will introduce the virus in their countries.

Of the comments of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that the virus should be allowed to burn through entire flocks to see which birds survive, Russo said that the virus will kill between 75% to 100% of birds, so slowing down their deaths would “provide an unnecessary risk” of further spread.

Nuzzo said she fears that the cancellation of the Trump administration’s government research contracts will slow down the response.

Barry Goodwin, a nonresident senior fellow at AEI, said that bird flu and the subsequent culling of flocks have been the main causes of higher egg prices and that he does not see any evidence that egg producers have inflated egg prices to boost profits.