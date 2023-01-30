Scott announces Ag members amid absences

Anchoring a discussion on the next farm bill are Dan Glickman, center, of the Bipartisan Policy Center, a former agriculture secretary and former member of Congress, and former Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., who served as chairman of the House Agriculture Commiittee. At left is moderator J. David Carlin, senior vice president of legislative affairs and economic policy at the International Dairy Foods Association. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

FarmBill-RFP-020623

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, on Friday announced most of the Democratic members of the committee in the 118th Congress, amid awareness that the Democratic roster is not full and that both Democratic and Republican members who have served on agriculture in the past but are serving on other, more prestigious “exclusive” committees, are not listed.

Scott announced 21 members of the committee including himself, but said three more would be named.

In this Congress there will be 28 Republicans and 24 Democrats on the House Agriculture Committee.

Returning Democratic members

▪ Rep. David Scott of Georgia, ranking member

▪ Rep. Jim Costa, California

▪ Rep. Jim McGovern, Massachusetts

▪ Rep. Alma Adams, North Carolina

▪ Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia

▪ Rep. Jahana Hayes, Connecticut

▪ Rep. Shontel Brown, Ohio,

▪ Del. Stacey Plaskett, U.S. Virgin Islands

▪ Rep. Sharice Davids,Kansas

New Democratic members

▪ Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Michigan

▪ Rep. Yadira Caraveo, Colorado

▪ Rep. Andrea Salinas, Oregon

▪ Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Washington

▪ Rep. Don Davis, North Carolina

▪ Rep. Jill Tokuda, Hawaii

▪ Rep. Nikki Budzinski, Illinois

▪ Rep. Greg Casar, Texas

▪ Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Texas

▪ Rep. Jonathan Jackson, Illinois

▪ Rep. Eric Sorensen, Illinois

▪ Rep. Gabe Vasquez, New Mexico

Among the Democratic members who served in the 117th Congress but are not listed so far are Chellie Pingree of Maine, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio and Sanford Bishop of Georgia, all of whom serve on the House Appropriations Committee, and Jimmy Panetta of California, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee.

All of these Democrats got waivers from those supposedly “exclusive” committees in the last Congress to serve on agriculture.

Former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., noted last week at the International Dairy Foods Association’s Dairy Forum in Orlando, Fla., that there are so few Democratic members from rural districts that the House leadership has to “draft” members to serve on agriculture.

During the same discussion, Dan Glickman, who served as a Democratic House member from Kansas before becoming agriculture secretary in the Clinton administration, said that he doesn’t know what it will take to get Democrats elected in rural areas again.

Elections have become “tribal,” Glickman said, with the action in the primaries.

The Republicans have also seen members who served on the House Agriculture Committee in the last Congress depart for other committees.

Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., in 2020 defeated Peterson, who served for many years as the Democratic leader of the committee. She served on House Agriculture in the 117th Congress, but is serving on Ways and Means and Rules in the 118th.

Asked about Fishbach’s decision to depart agriculture, Peterson told The Hagstrom Report, “It’s her decision. I think it surprised some people.”