Scott, Brown note differences in ‘producer perspectives’

ep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., chairman of House Agriculture Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit

Scott

At a hearing Wednesday titled Producer Perspectives on the 2023 Farm Bill, Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., chairman of the House Agriculture General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit Subcommittee, said the 10 white men who represented national commodity organizations “represent a broad segment of American agriculture and know first-hand the challenges facing farmers and rural America,” while Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, the subcommittee ranking member, said, “I would be remiss if I did not draw attention to the stark lack of diversity represented here today in terms of farm size, gender and race.”

Scott said the $90 billion in ad hoc assistance provided to farmers over the past six years “was much needed at the time and has allowed many of our farmers to survive economic conditions they might not have otherwise. It is not predictable, reliable, or fiscally responsible to expect such assistance in the future. That is why making improvements to the 2023 farm bill is so critical. Farmers need assurance that over the next five years, a safety net will be in place that can stand the test of changing markets and extreme weather events.”

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., chairman of House Agriculture Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities, Risk Management, and Credit Subcommittee. Screenshot from House Agriculture Committee video

Scott

Scott added, “One thing I want to point out is that approximately 90% of our nation’s food comes from approximately 12% of our producers. There is no question that food security is national security, and that 12% does considerable work in making sure we have the abundant, affordable food supply that we depend on.”

Brown said the 10 witnesses’ testimony “is a vital part of the information-gathering process that will guide our committee in the farm bill reauthorization process.”

But she added, “Our nation’s strength in agriculture and as a people is in our diversity. We must acknowledge that this farm bill is for everyone — no matter what you look like, what you grow, or where you grow it.”

Addressing Scott, Brown said, “Mr. Chairman, I hope that it is easy for you to agree that a critical component of writing a farm bill that works for all is ensuring that everyone is invited to sit at the table.

Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, ranking member of the subcommittee. Screenshot from House Agriculture Committee video

Brown

“I would like to enter into the record a letter formally requesting an official opportunity for us to hear from minority and disadvantaged farmers and stakeholders on farm bill issues pertaining to this subcommittee.”

Brown also noted that the Government Accountability Agency had found that the ad hoc dollars were not distributed equitably.

But Brown agreed with Scott that regular farm programs should address farm problems.

“This is the bottom line: these ad-hoc payments are unpredictable, unreliable and inefficient,” Brown said.

“It is our duty to ensure that the upcoming farm bill includes a strong, up-front investment in the farm safety net to provide our producers with timely assistance when disaster strikes.

“When it comes to ensuring that producers of all backgrounds — including specialty crop growers, urban farmers, socially disadvantaged, and beginning farmers — have the tools they need to succeed and meaningfully contribute to our nation’s food supply chain, I’m always willing to collaborate with colleagues across the aisle whenever and wherever possible — because our producers come before politics.”

The 10 witnesses presented their testimony on two panels.