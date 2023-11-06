Scott calls for one-year farm bill extension

Scott

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the House Agriculture Committee ranking member, late Friday called on Congress to extend the 2018 farm bill for one year “to offer certainty and support to farmers, ranchers, and foresters as extremism within the House Republican Conference hobbles legislative efforts.”

“While we continue the bipartisan effort on the House Agriculture Committee to craft a new farm bill, the extremism and cynicism that has taken hold of the broader House Republican Conference makes a five-year farm bill reauthorization by the year’s end increasingly unlikely,” Scott said in a news release.

“Therefore, I am calling on my colleagues to support a one-year extension of the 2018 farm bill.”

“A one-year extension is the responsible thing to do. It allows our farmers, ranchers, and foresters to operate with an element of certainty while we continue working on a bipartisan five-year farm bill,” he added.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and ranking member Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., also have called for an extension.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., has said he will support a one-year extension, but fears an extension that long will allow Congress to delay consideration of a new farm bill.

Scott made his statement as members of Congress work behind the scenes to try to get an extension added to the next continuing resolution to fund the government. The current CR runs out on Nov. 17.

He also said, “Agriculture Committee Democrats remain committed to passing a strong, effective, and bipartisan farm bill as quickly as we can.”

“However, we refuse to subject our nation’s farmers, ranchers, foresters, and families to an artificially rushed and haphazard farm bill simply because House Republicans faced a leadership crisis and have created uncertainty regarding any bipartisan legislation being able to pass on the House floor.”