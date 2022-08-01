Scott introduces Small Family Farmer and Rancher Relief Act

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., recently released the Small Family Farmer and Rancher Relief Act, which he said would help small farmers and ranchers in the cattle industry.

“As I have said time and again, it is a crisis in this nation that we have lost an average of 17,000 cattle ranchers per year,” Scott said in a news release.

“The drivers of this loss are complex and multi-faceted, and I applaud many of the efforts my colleagues have taken to try and improve the cattle industry.

“While their legislative proposals tackle issues like consolidation and transparency, I have not seen enough emphasis on direct help for our small farmers and ranchers. The Small Family Farmer and Rancher Relief Act that I introduced today does just that.”

The bill includes subsidies for small farmers and ranchers and a program of marketing opportunities.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association immediately criticized the bill.

“NCBA is committed to working with the House Agriculture Committee to protect our most vulnerable producers, and we appreciate the chairman’s attention on this important issue,” said NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane.

“Unfortunately, H.R. 8590, the Small Family Farmer and Rancher Relief Act, as introduced prompts more questions than it provides answers.

“While collectively we would have preferred to provide input into the drafting of this legislation, we look forward to working with our partners in the livestock community to address the blind spots in this proposal.”