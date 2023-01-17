Scott issues his farm bill priorities

While House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., held a farm bill listening session at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Jan. 13, Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, issued a news release with his farm bill priorities.

Scott said his priorities are:

“1. Expand rural broadband: We must ensure that appropriate funding is given to USDA to help us bridge the digital divide between rural and urban America. USDA knows what works for our rural communities better than many other federal agencies and will provide a more immediate solution to our rural communities who do not have adequate and affordable broadband access.

“2. Make the 1890 Land Grant African American College and Universities Student Scholarship Program permanent and add an additional $100 million in funding: This is critical to developing our future generations of scientists, producers and leaders in our agriculture industry.

“3. Assist our small family cattle farmers and ranchers: Extending and strengthening the safety net for our livestock producers and increasing marketing and business financial incomes of our small farmers and ranchers by adding value to their operations.

“4. Defend and protect SNAP and our nutrition programs: We need to maintain the nutrition safety net and examine any gaps in coverage while ensuring that job opportunities, education and training are available.

“5. Help producers combat dramatic changes in weather patterns and climate: Our farm bill conservation title programs are oversubscribed, and we need to increase the available technical assistance to work with our agriculture producers.”