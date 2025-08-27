Scotts Bluff County youth included in gallery exhibit at Nebraska State Fair

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The 4-H Design Gallery at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. Gracia Taffe’s parasol is in the upper right-hand corner of the exhibit. Courtesy Photo

The annual exhibition, “4-H Design Gallery,” is on display through Monday, Sept. 1, in the 4-H Exhibit Hall at the 2025 Nebraska State Fair.

The fifth annual iteration of this exhibit features the work of 24 youth from around the state who have competed in the areas of Clothing, Home Design & Restoration, Quilt Quest and Fashion Show. Including the work of Scotts Bluff County youth Gracia Taffe’s white crocheted parasol, she made this summer through her work in the Design Decision Textiles & Apparel project area.

“I have been crocheting for over 10 years, and it is such an honor to be featured in the Design Gallery two years in a row,” Taffe said. “I love to crochet, so it is so rewarding to be recognized for my good workmanship.” The project is one she has been wanting to do for some time, and she decided to do it for her senior year. Taffe faced several challenges when making her parasol, especially when crocheting all the parts the right size to fit together. “I worked very hard on it, and I am very pleased with the final result.”

Gracia also exhibits in the project areas of Food & Nutrition, Agronomy, Horticulture, Photography, Textiles & Apparel, and Healthy Lifestyles.

4-H Judges from across the state served as jurors for these categories during exhibit judging in Grand Island.

The 2025 Nebraska State Fair is open and will run through Sept. 1 at the Grand Island fairgrounds. The fair features a variety of 4-H exhibits, ranging from livestock to textiles and beyond.