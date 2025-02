Palmer amaranth in a test plot at the Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Pesticide-RFP-021725

The Commercial and Non-Commercial Recertification Pesticide Training scheduled for Feb. 13 in Scottsbluff will be postponed until Thursday, Feb. 20, at 8:30 a.m., at the Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff.

Private applicators seeking recertification in Category 11 will also meet on Feb. 20.