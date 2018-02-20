SDCA urges farmers and rancher to voice their concerns with the ELD and HOS

The electronic logging device mandate, coupled with existing hours of service regulations, pose significant challenges for the livestock industry. Today, federal law limits on-duty time to 14 hours, with a maximum drive time of 11 consecutive hours. The driver must then rest for 10 consecutive hours before returning to duty. This presents a challenge for livestock haulers who are travelling long distances.

Research demonstrates that repeated loading and unloading of animals creates stress, harming the livestock as well as endangering the hauler. Additionally, the livestock sector has consistently been one of the safest of the commercial hauling sectors. Unfortunately, confusion and possibly misunderstanding over enforcement and how ELDs operate are causing significant concern within the livestock industry over apparent incompatibilities between the HOS rule and the realities of livestock hauling.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is accepting comments to assist them with determining guidance for livestock haulers regarding point source(s) when using the 150 air-mile exemption. Draft comments can be found on our website at http://www.sdcattlemen.org, or you may draft your own comments. The agency recommends that you include your name and a mailing address, an email address or a phone number in the body of your document so they can contact you with questions regarding your submission.

Comments must include the docket number: FMCSA-2017-0360-0196 — and are due by 11 p.m. (10 p.m. MST), on Feb. 20, 2018.

To submit your comments online, go to http://www.regulations.gov and put docket number FMCSA-2017-0360-0196 in the "Keyword" box, and click "Search." When the new screen appears, click on the "Comment Now!" button in the upper right corner and type your comment into the text box in the following screen.