Seafood Quiche | Hannah Heath – Rapid City, S.D.

6 oz.  can of crab, salmon or tuna
1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1 small onion
4 eggs
1 c. milk
1/2 tsp. salt
pepper to taste
paprika

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray 10-inch  pie plate with cooking spray.
Combine seafood, cheese and onions.
Press into bottom and up the sides of pie plate.
Beat eggs, milk, salt, pepper and pour over all.
Sprinkle with paprika if desired.
Bake for about 30 minutes or until eggs are set.
Let set for a few minutes before serving.
Cut in wedges.