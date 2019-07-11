Search for Englebert continues

The search continues for Chance Englebert, 25, a man who went missing July 6 while visiting his in-laws in Gering, Neb.

Sixteen agencies searched for Englebert, who lives in Moorcroft, Wyo., with his wife and infant son, July 9 and the continues today.

The Gering police reported in a news conference that Englebert left a home July 6, in Gering at about 7:30 p.m., on foot. He was seen on a business’s surveillance video at about 7:51 at the intersection of 10th Street and Martha Drive. Police say that was Englebert’s last known location.

The search has not turned up any clues or items belonging to Englebert.

The missing man grew up in the Edgemont, S.D., area on a ranch near Burdock.

He competed in high school rodeos, and attended Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyo., from 2012-2016 where he earned degrees in welding and diesel machine. He rode bareback horses and bulls for the college rodeo team.

Englebert began welding for a coal mine in Gillette, Wyo., in 2017 and moved to Moorcroft, Wyo., about nine months ago with his wife, continuing his work in Gillette. Englebert had been recently laid off when Belle Ayre announced its closure and layoffs. He had secured another job in Moorcroft and was scheduled to begin work Monday, July 8, but did not arrive on the job site. Family members said it is very uncharacteristic for him to miss work, particularly on the first day.

The family is asking people along the route from Gering to Moorcroft to be aware of his status and on alert for him or any unusual activity.

The family has offered a reward of $8,200 for information that leads to the recovery of Englebert.

Englebert is about 5’11” of medium build, with sun-lightened brown hair. He was wearing a short-sleeved Wrangler shirt, Wrangler jeans, Roper boots, and a black and white “trucker” cap when last seen.

Please contact the Gering Police Department with any information about Englebert’s whereabouts, any video surveillance that may include his image, or any other pertinent information at (308) 436-5088. 