Seasonal changes

What do you do to prepare your house during various seasons? I had a Dutch friend who used to wash the interior walls of her house every fall as part of her housecleaning routine. In this country we tend to repaint every few years to spruce things up instead of washing walls. When I start de-cluttering, it seems to be a prelude to Christmas in our house and though I don’t why, I can count on it. We have lived in this house since December 1974. Since we’ve not moved and have no plans to do so, we have accumulated a lot. My weakness is books, especially on South Dakota history. Our sons will have a great collection some day, as the volumes increase every year. They are the one thing I do not purge.

What really got me started with my deep cleaning this year was an essay which was read at the funeral of an old friend. She had lots of stuff. When she passed away, it took her extended family a week to just weed through it and skim off the dross. Perhaps this reminder will nudge each of us toward paring down our “stuff.”

Stuff

When we come into this world, we don’t have any stuff, but come naked. And we are a little angry about being disturbed and taken from such a nice warm place.

Our parents knew we were not going to come with any stuff; yet they put us in a special room to hold stuff. As we grew older, we got a lot more stuff and needed dressers and closets and places to store our stuff and now we have more places to keep stuff.

When we got to be teenagers, we got jobs and had money so we could get more stuff. And we got a lot of stuff. Some of our stuff by that time was old, too small, or broken, so we got rid of some stuff, but quickly replaced it with more stuff. Then we got married and brought our stuff together with another person’s and got a lot more stuff.

As I grew older I got better and better jobs and promotions, and boy, could I buy stuff. When I retired from the office, the gang at work gave me stuff to remember them by.

Oh, I had some of the most beautiful stuff. And I even used banks and things to store some more of the stuff. I had stuff in the garage, the bedroom, the living room, dining room and lots of places.

I gave my kids stuff and then got more stuff. My kids and even their kids gave me more stuff and we found lots of occasions to celebrate by giving even more stuff.

Then one day, much to my surprise, I died and I didn’t need any more stuff — and now, someone else has to get rid of all my stuff!!!!

— Anonymous.

May this be the year you give more than you receive.

Sanders is a national award-winning columnist, and an author, who writes from the family farm in southwestern South Dakota. She can be reached through peggy@peggysanders.com .