Second Nebraska Soil Health School registration open

Advanced demonstrations, innovative research and a panel discussion will be just a few of the educational opportunities offered at the second Nebraska Soil Health School on June 27 and 28 in North Platte. Courtesy photo

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will host a second, two-day Nebraska Soil Health School sponsored by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. The event will begin on Tuesday, June 27 at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 West State Farm Rd., North Platte from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will continue Wednesday, June 28 from 8 a.m. concluding at 12:30 p.m.

The Nebraska Soil Health Schools are designed to build upon soil-related knowledge and practices for producers, ag professionals, UNL faculty and students, USDA NRCS employees and others. Attendees will hear talks on fundamental soil principles, carbon markets and the latest soil health practices paired with hands-on opportunities and demonstrations. New to the second school, UNL students will be competing in a research poster contest giving away $600 to winners as well as a panel discussion with extension educators and producers.

Aaron Hird, state soil health specialist, USDA NRCS, will be presenting two hands-on soil health sessions including rapid assessments and a live rainfall simulator. “We will have live soil health demonstrations to showcase the differences improved soil health properties make when your soil is responding to disturbance and weather,” Hird said. “Then, we will let it rain and watch a live rainfall simulation act on soil from different management systems.”

Bijesh Maharjan, associate professor, UNL Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center, is an organizer of the schools. He is motivated by the positive feedback from attendees at the first event, held in Bridgeport earlier this year, to move the school across the state. “The UNL institution has a great wealth of knowledge when it comes to soil conservation and soil health and our stakeholders in the state can take advantage of it through events like this,” Maharjan said. “I am very grateful to all the UNL faculty and invited speakers who make this event happen.”

Maharjan acknowledged the support from the USDA NRCS for funding the schools that will be offered at a third and final location in August.

The full agenda of the school is here.

• Certified crop advisor Continuing Education Units will be offered to attendees.

• There is no fee to attend.

• Lunch will be provided on both days, featuring smoked brisket on Tuesday, June 27.

• Pre-register here by June 20.

For more information or questions, email nheldt@unl.edu or call (308) 632-1233.