Secretary of Agriculture to speak at 2019 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show

DENVER – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will speak at the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in New Orleans, Feb. 1, 2019. Perdue will give his remarks at the Closing General Session of the event, being held Jan. 30–Feb. 1, 2019, at the New Orleans Convention Center. He will address the farm bill, trade and other issues affecting the state of American agriculture.

The convention is the largest gathering of cattle industry professionals in the country, and the NCBA Trade Show will feature more than 350 exhibitors on more than seven acres. The annual meetings of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, the Cattlemen's Beef Board, American National CattleWomen, CattleFax and National Cattlemen's Foundation will also be held at this event.

NCBA President and California cattleman Kevin Kester said the industry is honored to host Secretary Perdue at the convention. "There are many issues facing those who make their livings in the cattle industry, so it's great that Secretary Perdue will share his thoughts and his agency's plans with us at the convention," Kester said. "We have more than 7,000 people already pre-registered for the event, and we should have a record turnout. Those in attendance at the closing session will benefit from hearing what we as an industry can expect from government in the coming months and years."