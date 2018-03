Secretary Perdue celebrates National Ag Day

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued the following statement regarding National Agriculture Day and President Donald J. Trump's Proclamation recognizing the importance of America's farmers, ranchers, foresters and producers:

"For the past 45 years, National Ag Day has played a key role in helping people understand where their food and fiber comes from and how important agriculture is to our national economy," said Secretary Perdue. "Our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers in America are feeding and clothing the world – and it's important to never forget that. I am thrilled that we have a day, really a whole week, where we can celebrate the bounty of the American harvest."

Secretary Perdue also released a video celebrating America's agriculture community. You can click here to watch the video.