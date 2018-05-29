Secretary Perdue in Kansas tomorrow

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be in Kansas tomorrow, Wednesday, May 30. During the day, the secretary will participate in an agriculture discussion panel at River Creek Farms, followed by a Q&A at the Kansas Department of Agriculture. In the evening, the secretary will address the Kansas FFA Convention. Throughout the day's events, the secretary will be joined by Gov. Jeff Colyer, Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, and Rep. Roger Marshall.

Secretary Perdue and Sens. Roberts and Moran to Participate in an Agriculture Discussion Panel

WHAT: Secretary Perdue and Sens. Roberts and Moran will participate in a discussion panel at a local farm. Following the event, the secretary and senators will hold a media availability.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m. CST

WHERE: River Creek Farms, 7160 Zeandale Road, Manhattan, KS 66502

*NOTE: This event will be live streamed on WIBWNewsNow.com.

Secretary Perdue and Gov. Colyer to Hold Q&A Conversation with Local Ag Leaders and Producers

WHAT: Secretary Perdue and Gov. Colyer will hold a Q&A conversation with Kansas agriculture leaders and producers at the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Following the event, the secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 30 at 5 p.m. CST

WHERE: Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Drive, Manhattan KS, 66502

Secretary Perdue to Keynote the Kansas FFA Convention

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will deliver the keynote address to the Kansas FFA Convention. Following his speech, the secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m. CST

WHERE: McCain Auditorium* at K-State, 1501 Goldstein Circle, Manhattan, KS 66506

*NOTE: The media availability will take place in the lobby immediately outside the auditorium.