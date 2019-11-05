Secretary Perdue leads USDA trade mission to Mexico

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will lead a trade mission to Mexico Nov. 6-8 to forge new opportunities with U.S. agriculture’s largest bilateral trading partner and second-largest export market. The secretary will be joined by Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney and more than 100 industry and government representatives. On Thursday, Nov. 7, Secretary Perdue will hold a press call regarding the trade mission.

Accompanying Secretary Perdue are the heads of six state departments of agriculture: Bryan Hurlburt of Connecticut, Celia Gould of Idaho, Joseph Bartenfelder of Maryland, Chris Chinn of Missouri, Doug Goehring of North Dakota, and Derek Sandison of Washington. Other participants include officials from the California, Georgia, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Wisconsin and Virginia departments of agriculture and representatives from the following companies and organizations:

Advanced Food Products, LLC, New Holland, PA

Agropur US, Appleton, WI

Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Juneau, AK

Alltech, Nicholasville, KY

Almond Board of California, Modesto, CA

Alvarado Commodities, Inc., San Antonio, TX

Bard Valley Date Growers, Yuma, AZ

Biotwo Corp, Chicago, IL

Blue Diamond Growers, Sacramento, CA

Bridgepathway, Jericho, NY

California Prune Growers Marketing Association, Yuba City, CA

Citation Wine, Issaquah, WA

Dairy Products Inc., Eden Prairie, MN

Food Export USA – Northeast, Philadelphia, PA

Freddie Lee’s Gourmet Sauces, St. Louis, MO

Health Garden USA, Spring Valley, NY

Idaho – Eastern Oregon Onion Committee, Parma, ID

Ikrumah Inc., Jonesboro, GA

Kronos, Glendale Heights, IL

Leprino Foods, Denver, CO

North American Bison, LLC, New Rockford, ND

Northwest Hazelnut Company, Hubbard, OR

Oregon Wine Board, Portland, OR

Panhandle Milling, Denver, CO

Pocas International Corp., Hackensack, NJ

Royal Ridge Fruits, Royal City, WA

Sagamore Spirit Distillery, Baltimore, MD

Southern Cross Growers, Ellijay, GA

Southwest Bison, Amarillo, TX

TAMA Corporation, Doral, FL

TRC Group, Inc, Roseville, CA

U.S. Grains Council, Washington, D.C.

US Rice Producers Association, Katy, TX

U.S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, MO

US Wine Exports Company, Ltd., Ravenna, OH

USA Rice, Arlington, VA

Western United States Agricultural Trade Association, Vancouver, WA

Zafi Beverages & Technologies, Bensenville, IL

ZFS Creston, LLC, Creston, IA

Learn more about USDA trade missions by visiting https://www.fas.usda.gov/topics/trade-missions