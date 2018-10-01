Secretary Perdue statement and fact sheets on US-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Secretary Perdue Statement on United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today issued the following statement regarding the announcement of a United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

"The great news of a new USMCA deal is important for our economy as a whole, including the agricultural sector, which counts Canada and Mexico in our top three trading partners. I have long said that I believe our country is located in the best neighborhood on Earth – North America – with valuable allies to our north and south. We have secured greater access to these vital markets and will maintain and improve the highly productive integrated agricultural relationship we have as nations. Notably, as one of the President's top goals, this deal eliminates Canada's unfair 'Class 7' milk pricing scheme, cracks open additional access to U.S. dairy into Canada, and imposes new disciplines on Canada's supply management system. The agreement also preserves and expands critical access for U.S. poultry and egg producers and addresses Canada's discriminatory wheat grading process to help U.S. wheat growers along the border become more competitive.

"As we celebrate this breakthrough, it is worth noting that there were many detractors who said it couldn't be done. But this is further proof that President Trump's trade negotiation strategy is working. A renewed USMCA, a new KORUS agreement, and the continued progress with Japan, can lead to further deals with other trading partners like the European Union and China. The dominoes are falling and it is good news for U.S. farmers. I thank President Trump and our U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Lighthizer for their perseverance, leadership and hard work."

FACT SHEETS

USMCA trade fact sheet on Strengthening North American Trade in Agriculture at https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/fact-sheets/2018/october/united-states%E2%80%93mexico%E2%80%93canada-trade-fa-2.

USMCA trade fact sheet on Market Access and Dairy Outcomes at https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/fact-sheets/2018/october/united-states%E2%80%93mexico%E2%80%93canada-trade-fact.