Secretary Perdue statement on Farm Safety Week

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today applauded President Trump’s proclamation making Sept. 15-21, 2019 National Farm Safety and Health Week. The theme for this year’s National Farm Safety and Health Week is “Shift Farm Safety into High Gear” as a reminder that it is everyone’s responsibility to prioritize safety on the farm and the rural roadways of America.

“America’s farmers, ranchers and producers work hard to feed our nation and the world,” Secretary Perdue said. “Farming is not always the safest profession and it is our responsibility to continue to improve workplace safety and pursue initiatives that create healthier work environments. They must also have access to innovative technologies and production practices to protect themselves and their employees. President Trump has our farmers backs and this proclamation further demonstrates this issue as one of great importance. Promoting Farm Safety will help our American agriculture workforce to continue producing the healthiest, safest, most affordable, and most abundant food supply on earth.”

This week is an opportunity to spread awareness of the inherent risks associated with work in the agriculture sector and commit to improved practices that advance the health and safety of farm and ranch operators, their family members, and their hired workers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 581 workers in agriculture and related industries died from a work-related injury in 2017, making agriculture one of the most dangerous professions in the United States.

The National Education Center for Agricultural Safety is providing informative Webinars each day of the week at https://www.agrisafe.org/nfshw-2019. Each day of National Farm Safety & Health Week has a theme as follows:

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 – Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 – Farmer Health & Opioid/Suicide Prevention

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 – Safety & Health for Youth in Agriculture

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 – Confined Spaces in Agriculture

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 – Safety & Health for Women in Agriculture