Secretary Perdue statement on negotiations for a U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today issued the following statement regarding today's agreement between President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Shinzō Abe to begin negotiations for a U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement:

"Achieving high-standard trade agreements is a top priority for American agriculture, and the announcement of the beginning of negotiations for a U.S.-Japan trade agreement is an important step in that process. This is welcome news, since we know that export income is critical to the financial health of agriculture and is a key contributor to rural prosperity. Japan is an important customer for our agricultural products and we look forward to the great potential this breakthrough represents. Today's announcement is further proof that President Trump's approach to trade – standing strong for American interests and bringing other countries to the table – will benefit our entire economy, including the agricultural sector."