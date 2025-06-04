Secretary Rollins announces food purchases for communities in need

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s intent to purchase up to $67 million in fresh seafood, fruits and vegetables from domestic producers to distribute to food banks and nutrition assistance programs across the country. These purchases are being made through Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of 1935 and will assist producers and communities in need. Fiscal year to date, USDA has provided more than $600 million in purchases, all which benefit the charitable feeding network.

“These purchases deliver healthy, nutritious, American commodities to individuals and families in need. At a time when President Trump and his cabinet are working to Making America Healthy Again, USDA is proud to play a role in supporting those in need by providing access to the safest and highest quality fresh fruits, vegetables, and seafood in the world,” said Secretary Rollins.

On an ongoing basis, AMS purchases a variety of domestically produced and processed agricultural products as authorized by Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of 1935. These “USDA Foods” are provided to USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service nutrition assistance programs, including food banks that operate The Emergency Food Assistance Program, and are a vital component of the nation’s food safety net.

USDA AMS will purchase $67 million of the following commodities:

Atlantic Groundfish – $20 million

Canned Pears – $14 million

Dried Sweet Cherries – $3 million

Great Northern Beans – $14 million

Pacific Pink Shrimp – $16 million

A pre-solicitation will be published by the Agricultural Marketing Service. Purchases are determined by industry requests, market analysis and food bank needs. Details on how vendors may participate are available on the Selling Food to USDA page on the AMS website and listed below. Industry requests for future purchases using Section 32 funds will be assessed on an ongoing basis.