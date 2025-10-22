Secretary Rollins announces plan for American ranchers and consumers

The Trump administration announced a suite of actions to strengthen the American beef industry, reinforcing and prioritizing the American rancher’s critical role in the national security of the United States. File photo

Today, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler announced a suite of actions to strengthen the American beef industry, reinforcing and prioritizing the American rancher’s critical role in the national security of the United States. Since 2017, the United States has lost over 17% of family farms, more than 100,000 operations over the last decade. The national herd is at a 75-year low while consumer demand for beef has grown 9% over the past decade. Because increasing the size of the domestic herd takes time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing now to make these markets less volatile for ranchers over the long term and more affordable for consumers.

“America’s food supply chain is a national security priority for the Trump Administration. We are committed to ensuring the American people have an affordable source of protein and that America’s ranchers have a strong economic environment where they can continue to operate for generations to come,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins. “At USDA we are protecting our beef industry and incentivizing new ranchers to take up the noble vocation of ranching. Today, USDA will immediately expedite deregulatory reforms, boost processing capacity, including getting more locally raised beef into schools, and working across the government to fix longstanding common-sense barriers for ranchers like outdated grazing restrictions.”

“At Interior, the department is slashing red tape and restoring grazing access on public lands to support the livelihoods of hardworking Americans in the ranching industry,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Thanks to President Trump, this administration is taking decisive action to support America’s farmers and ranchers so that they can support American families with high quality beef.”

“We face a chronic disease epidemic in this country largely tied to the foods we eat,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy. “Under President Trump, we are restoring whole foods as the foundation of the American diet and ending the decades-old stigma against natural saturated fat in beef and dairy products. We will strengthen America’s ranching industry so families can choose nutrient-dense, minimally processed foods. Bottom line: we cannot Make America Healthy Again without America’s farmers and ranchers.”

“Ranches and farmers are the original small businesses. Over generations, they carry on the vital legacy of feeding, clothing, and fueling America,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Today, thanks to the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Rollins, this administration is taking major action to strengthen our food supply and the beef industry by offering more security for the hardworking ranches our nation depends on. The SBA is committed to doing its part by cutting burdensome regulations and supplying government — guaranteed loans to support our producers as they work to strengthen the American beef supply — for consumers, our national security, and the proud American tradition of ranching.”

To view the plan, please go to https://tinyurl.com/359j3c6t .