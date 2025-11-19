Secretary Rollins leads largest trade mission to Mexico, participates in NWS joint reviews 

Recently in Mexico City, Mexico, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins led the largest U.S. Department of Agriculture agribusiness trade mission in the history of our country. During the mission to Mexico, 41 U.S. businesses, 33 cooperators and agriculture advocacy groups, six state departments of agriculture, and 150 participants conducted more than 500 business to business meetings over three days. This was a critical opportunity for American business to further trade ties and for USDA to continue its aggressive response to new world screwworm (NWS) in Mexico and continue to hold Mexico accountable for its commitments to the 1944 Water Treaty.

“The trading and diplomatic relationship between our two countries is of the utmost importance to President Trump and American farmers and ranchers. Whether it is securing the southern border from illegal migration, combatting new world screwworm, or expanding market access for American agricultural products, we are working every day to put American interests first. I thank President Claudia Sheinbaum for welcoming me to the Presidential Palace where we had a productive and positive conversation about how we will continue to work closely together to eradicate the NWS which is negatively impacting both our economies, including conducting a comprehensive joint review of our NWS response and efforts to ensure enforcement of our joint responsibilities in the 1944 water treaty,” said Secretary Brooke Rollins. “This week was an incredible opportunity to connect buyers and sellers with over 500 meetings over three days, pushing for American exports into Mexico’s ethanol market, and discuss the upcoming review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.”

NWS CONTAINMENT

In addition to participating in this trade mission, Secretary Rollins met with the team at Mexico’s National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety, and Quality (SENASICA) Headquarters NWS Control Room to showcase bilateral efforts to combat the spread of NWS in Mexico. Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Dudley Hoskins accompanied Secretary Rollins on the trip and visited the State of Chiapas to review NWS containment practices and enforcement.

Secretary Rollins and Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Luke Lindberg visited a Walmart Super Center in Mexico City and Bimbo Bakery, both major importers of U.S. products for use in their operations. Grupo Bimbo imported nearly $400 million in U.S. ingredients in 2024, including wheat, dairy, eggs, potatoes, and nuts.

The American delegation was joined by Chanel Tewalt, director of Idaho State Department of Agriculture, Sherry Vinton, director of Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Derek Sandison, director of Washington State Department of Agriculture, and officials from the California, Tennessee and Wisconsin state departments of agriculture.

Mexico was the top market for U.S. agricultural exports in 2024, with shipments valued at $30.2 billion. Consumer-oriented products, including meat and meat products, dairy, processed food, fruits and beverages, constituted nearly 50 percent of that trade, with a value of $14.6 billion. Bulk commodity exports to Mexico accounted for one-third of all agricultural shipments, valued at $10.0 billion, led by corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and pulses.