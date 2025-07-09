Secretary Rollins provides update on bird flu strategy, egg prices continue to fall

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins recently provided an update on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s comprehensive, five-pronged strategy announced in February to combat highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). After reaching a record high due to the Biden Administration’s lack of action, wholesale egg prices have now dropped 64%, with retail prices falling 27% from their peak earlier this year. We must remain diligent, and egg farmers and producers can continue to utilize USDA resources to conduct biosecurity assessments before the fall.

“When President Trump entered office, the cost of eggs was at a record high, seriously denting consumers’ wallets after years of awful inflation. On my first day as secretary, we got to work to implement a five-pronged strategy to improve biosecurity on the farm and lower egg prices on grocery store shelves. The plan has worked, and families are seeing relief with egg prices driving food deflation in the April Consumer Price Index,” said Secretary Rollins. “While we are proud that over 900 biosecurity assessments have been conducted to date, resources remain available, and we are urging poultry farmers of all sizes to get your assessments done today before a potentially challenging fall.”

A map and list of how the states are stacking up on biosecurity assessments is below. States are strongly encouraged to take action and assist producers in scheduling their assessments.

Investing in Gold-Standard Biosecurity Measures for All U.S. Poultry Producers