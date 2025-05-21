Secretary Rollins visits Nebraska, rolls out policy plan to put farmers first

Secretary Rollins, Gov. Pillen, and Rep. Smith visited the Ohnoutka family farm to host a Farmers First roundtable and roll out a plan to empower small farms. Photo courtesy USDA

FarmersFirst-RFP-052625

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins visited Nebraska with Gov. Jim Pillen, Rep. Adrian Smith, and Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton to tour Cargill Bioscience Complex, Wholestone Farms’ pork processing facility, and Ohnoutka family farm in addition to hosting a Farmers First roundtable and rolling out the Farmers First: Small Family Farms Policy Agenda to improve the viability and longevity of smaller-scale family farms for generations to come. Secretary Rollins also signed a historic waiver with Gov. Pillen to amend the statutory definition of food for purchase by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients from “any food or food product for home consumption” to exclude soda, “soft drinks,” and energy drinks.

“Nebraska is helping to lead the nation in agriculture. Great to meet with the farmers, ranchers and producers from the Cornhusker State who are working to feed, fuel and clothe the world. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are returning USDA to a Farmers First department, and that starts with giving farmers a seat at the table,” said Secretary Rollins.

“Our family-owned farms and ranches are at the heart of agriculture in America and are the backbone of the economy in states like Nebraska. Generations of producers have passed down the love of farming, strongly rooted values, and common-sense stewardship of our land and water to the next generation. I’m glad that Secretary Rollins and the USDA are highlighting the value and importance of family owned and small operations as part of our efforts to put Farmers First. I look forward to this tremendous initiative, and I am thrilled that she chose to launch it from a family farm right here in Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen.

“Welcoming Secretary Rollins to Nebraska alongside Gov. Pillen provided a tremendous opportunity to showcase Nebraska’s world-leading livestock, crop and biofuels producers. As we mark 163 years since the signing of the Homestead Act, agriculture remains the economic driver of our state and the nation’s Heartland. USDA’s new Farmers First strategy will expand markets, deliver regulatory relief, promote long-term certainty, and ensure the accessibility of USDA resources for American farming families working tirelessly to feed and fuel the world. I will continue to work with Secretary Rollins and President Trump to unleash prosperity for generations to come,” said Rep. Smith.

USDA ACTIONS

USDA has awarded over $504 million to 33,000 farmers in Nebraska through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program for the 2024 crop year. In March, Secretary Rollins announced new actions to reduce burdens on the U.S. pork and poultry industries, allowing for greater efficiency while maintaining food safety standards. The directive instructs the Food Safety and Inspection Service to eliminate outdated administrative requirements that have slowed production and added unnecessary costs for American producers. Wholestone Farms is one of six pork processing facilities currently operating under a waiver to operate at higher line speeds while maintaining quality and safety standards.

After studying the needs and current state of the farm economy, Secretary Rollins launched a policy plan to improve the viability and longevity of smaller-scale family farms for generations to come.

USDA has also made $26.5 million available in grant funding through the Local Agriculture Market Program which supports the development, coordination, and expansion of direct producer-to-consumer marketing; local and regional food markets and enterprises; and value-added agricultural products for farmers and ranchers.