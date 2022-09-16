Seed Survivor on the Road in Colorado

Elementary students across the state may soon have the opportunity to experience Nutrien’s Seed Survivor Display to learn about plants in a fun, hands-on environment. To make the stops possible, Nutrien has partnered with Colorado Foundation for Agriculture and two trailers will be in Colorado, with others in states all across the country.

Loma Elementary students participated in Nutrien's Seed Survivor program. Photo courtesy Cindy Pearson



Nutrien Ltd. is teaching the next generation about growing healthy plants and where food comes from through Seed Survivor. Colorado stops include:

Trailer 1:

•Fort Collins: Sept. 19-30

•Greeley: Oct. 3-14

•Flex week (northeast Colorado): Oct. 17-21

Trailer 2:

•San Luis Valley: Sept. 19-23

•Pueblo: Sept. 26-30

•Colorado Springs: Oct. 3-7

•Denver Metro Area: Oct. 10-21

Students plant sunflower seeds to take home and grow during their visit to Seed Survivor. Photo courtesy Cindy Pearson



Seed Survivor is a free, curriculum-based learning experience that encourages children in elementary school, specifically grades 3-4, to understand what makes plants grow.

Visitors to the Seed Survivor Mobile Classroom have an opportunity to compete as virtual farmers, dig for real fossils — and learn how they relate to agriculture — and even plant sunflower microgreen seeds to take home and grow.

Fossils, soil, water and seeds are all incorporated into the Seed Survivor program. Photo courtesy Cindy Pearson



The mobile classrooms tour North America year-round and will be in Colorado from September through Oct. 21.

The program made a stop at Loma Elementary, including the classroom of past Colorado Foundation for Agriculture Teacher of the Year Cindy Pearson. Local volunteers present information and help guide the students through the activities, and Pearson, who concentrates on incorporating agriculture into her classrooms, said it was fun to hear how “ag smart” the third and fourth grade Loma students are.

Amanda McQuade (CSU Western Colorado Ag Research Station) and Jean McFall presented the Seed Survivor program to Loma Elementary students. Photo courtesy Cindy Pearson



“Seed Survivor is a fun and engaging way to teach students the importance of agriculture and what plants need to grow,” Jennifer Scharpe, executive director of Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom said. “It’s a great resource for teachers, and students love planting their very own sunflower to grow in the classroom or at home.”

Loma Elementary students participated in Nutrien's Seed Survivor program. Photo courtesy Cindy Pearson



“Every year, our Seed Survivor program reaches approximately 100,000 students across North America,” Chloe Sprecker, Nutrien’s education program coordinator said. “Our hope is to get children interested in agriculture, build their confidence in growing healthy plants, and understand where their food comes from.”

Educational, interactive activities for students and resources for teachers are available at http://www.SeedSurvivor.com . Program organizers said presenters are still needed at several locations and presenters do earn $20 per hour.