Sellman Ranch 29th Annual Performance Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 04/11/2025
- Location: Crawford Livestock Market – Crawford, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
- Averages:
17 Coming 2-year-old Angus Bulls Averaged $6,279
126 Spring Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $6,428
143 Total Angus Bulls Averaged $6,410
7 Hereford Bulls Averaged $5,821
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 8 at $20,000 was SR Jameson 4059, DOB: 02/11/2024; SIRE: Basin Jameson 1076; MGS: EXEC Mr Crossfire 6P01. He sold to Brandt Overmiller, Smith Center, Kan.
Lot 9 at $18,000 was SR Jameson 4069, DOB: 02/16/2024; SIRE: Basin Jameson 1076; MGS: PA Full Power 1208. He sold to Galen Barting, Lodgepole, Neb.
Lot 20 at $18,000 was SR Jameson 4179, DOB: 03/04/2024; SIRE: Basin Jameson 1076; MGS: EXEC Mr Crossfire 6P01. He sold to Boone Huffman, Chadron, Neb.
Lot 39 at $17,000 was SR Man in Black 4086, DOB: 02/19/2024; SIRE: LAR Man In Black; MGS: EXEC Mr Crossfire 6P01. He sold to Darby Jespersen, Hemingford, Neb.
Lot 51 at $17,000 was SR Statesman 4110, DOB: 02/23/2024; SIRE: Virginia Tech Statesman; MGS: SR Enhance 9149. He sold to C Spear Angus, Huntley, Mont.
Lot 3 at $17,000 was SR Jameson 4021, DOB: 02/04/2024; SIRE: Basin Jameson 1076; MGS: V A R Generation 2100. He sold to Cover Ranches, Ashby, Neb.
Lot 4 at $16,500 was SR Jameson 4028, DOB: 02/05/2024; SIRE: Basin Jameson 1076; MGS: V A R Generation 2100. He sold to Double S Cattle Co., Harrison, Neb.
Lot 76 at $16,500 was SR Calving Easy 4111, DOB: 02/23/2024; SIRE: Poss Calving Easy; MGS: SR Impression 2076. He sold to Jim & Maureen Skavdahl, Marsland, Neb.
- Comments:
The Sellman Ranch has been breeding high quality Angus and Hereford cattle in northwest Nebraska for many years. This year they hosted their 29th annual production sale on April 11. The Sellmans have always kept the commercial cattleman in mind while still striving to offer progressive genetics to continue moving the program forward. Congratulations to the entire family on another great sale.
Trending - News