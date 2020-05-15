Sellman Ranch Annual Performance Bull Sale | TheFencePost.com
Sellman Ranch Annual Performance Bull Sale

• TFP Rep: Drew Feller

• Date of Sale: April 10, 2020

• Location: Crawford, Neb.

• Auctioneer: Jack Hunter


Averages

• 132 Bulls averaged $3,678

• 92 yearling Angus bulls averaged $3,666

• 15 2 year old Angus bulls averaged $3,800

• 8 yearling Hereford bulls averaged $3,794

• 4 fall yearling Hereford bulls $3,812

• 13 yearling SimAngus $2,936.

Comments

Sellman Ranch Annual Performance Bull Sale was held Friday, April 10, 2020, with strong attendance of repeat buyers in the stands and on the internet.

Top Selling Angus

• Lot 6 – $7500.00 – Crossfire Son – 19523516. He sold to Galen Bartlin, Lodgepole, NE

• Lot 93 – $7000.00 – Enhance Son – 19536515. He sold to Diamond K Cattle Co, Bruce & Marie Wohlers Crawford, NE.

• Lot 96 – $6500.00 – Enhance Son – 19536514. He sold to Mitch Vodehnal Burwell, NE.

• Lot 122 – $6250.00 – Sitz Investment 10974 – 19323704. He sold to Josh & Ann Payne Hemingford, NE.

• Lot 2 – $6250.00 – Crossfire Son – 19523510. He sold to Don & Pam Mandelko Chadron, NE.

• Lot 47 – $6000.00 – Niagara Son – 19536400. He sold to Doug Henderson Hemingford, NE.

• Lot 16 – $6000.00 – Crossfire Son – 19540868. He sold to Greenough Ranch Oelrichs, SD.

• Lot 54 – $6000.00 – Niagara Son – 19536419. He sold to Luke Marcy Hay Springs, NE.

Top Selling Hereford

Lot 139 – $5750.00 – Sensation 2296 Son – 44074016. He sold to Greenough Ranch Oelrichs, SD.

Top Selling Simangus

Lot 152 – $4250.00 – On The Mark Son. He sold to Don Littrel Chadron, NE. ❖

