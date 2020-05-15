Sellman Ranch Annual Performance Bull Sale
• TFP Rep: Drew Feller
• Date of Sale: April 10, 2020
• Location: Crawford, Neb.
• Auctioneer: Jack Hunter
Averages
• 132 Bulls averaged $3,678
• 92 yearling Angus bulls averaged $3,666
• 15 2 year old Angus bulls averaged $3,800
• 8 yearling Hereford bulls averaged $3,794
• 4 fall yearling Hereford bulls $3,812
• 13 yearling SimAngus $2,936.
Comments
Sellman Ranch Annual Performance Bull Sale was held Friday, April 10, 2020, with strong attendance of repeat buyers in the stands and on the internet.
Top Selling Angus
• Lot 6 – $7500.00 – Crossfire Son – 19523516. He sold to Galen Bartlin, Lodgepole, NE
• Lot 93 – $7000.00 – Enhance Son – 19536515. He sold to Diamond K Cattle Co, Bruce & Marie Wohlers Crawford, NE.
• Lot 96 – $6500.00 – Enhance Son – 19536514. He sold to Mitch Vodehnal Burwell, NE.
• Lot 122 – $6250.00 – Sitz Investment 10974 – 19323704. He sold to Josh & Ann Payne Hemingford, NE.
• Lot 2 – $6250.00 – Crossfire Son – 19523510. He sold to Don & Pam Mandelko Chadron, NE.
• Lot 47 – $6000.00 – Niagara Son – 19536400. He sold to Doug Henderson Hemingford, NE.
• Lot 16 – $6000.00 – Crossfire Son – 19540868. He sold to Greenough Ranch Oelrichs, SD.
• Lot 54 – $6000.00 – Niagara Son – 19536419. He sold to Luke Marcy Hay Springs, NE.
Top Selling Hereford
Lot 139 – $5750.00 – Sensation 2296 Son – 44074016. He sold to Greenough Ranch Oelrichs, SD.
Top Selling Simangus
Lot 152 – $4250.00 – On The Mark Son. He sold to Don Littrel Chadron, NE. ❖
