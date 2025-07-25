Semi Finals field set at Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Summer Kosel of Glenham, S.D., and her horse Firewaterfrenchfame (nicknamed Apollo) tied the fastest time of this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo to win Quarter Final 6. The duo stopped the clock in 17.00 seconds, two-hundredths of a second faster than the first time they set the arena record here in 2022. They broke that record in 2023 with a 16.97 which held for two runs until 2023 CFD champ, who still holds the record, ran a 16.87. CFD photo by Tonya Hamner

Kosel

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the conclusion of Quarter Final 6 on Thursday afternoon, the field for Thursday’s and Friday’s Semi Finals of the 2025 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo is set.

Reigning CFD champion tie-down roper Shad Mayfield of Clovis, N.M., was the final roper of the quarterfinals. His 12.1-second time was fast enough to win Quarter Final 6 and advance him to the Semi Finals.

Mayfield, the reigning world champion all-around cowboy, currently leads the world championship standings in his signature event, and has a chance to make CFD history if he continues to win in Frontier Park. Since the event began at CFD in 1920, nine ropers have won the championship here two or more times, but none of them have managed back-to-back titles. If Mayfield advances to Championship Sunday and wins, he will be the first to do so.

Team ropers Nelson Wyatt of Clanton, Ala., and Jonathan Torres of Ocala, Fla., roped their steer in 9.4 seconds to win Quarter Final 6. Wyatt has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo twice and Torres three times. This season Torres is ranked fifth and Wyatt is 15th. The duo will appear on ESPN’s SportsCenter tonight as part of the iconic daily sports news program’s 50 states in 50 days feature.

Summer Kosel and her horse Apollo, registered as Firewaterfrenchfame, must love to compete in Frontier Park. The South Dakota barrel racer and her main mount have set the arena record twice at Cheyenne Frontier Days — first in 2022 with a time 17.02. They broke their own record in 2023 with 16.97, only to have 2023 CFD champion Sue Smith clock a 16.89 two runs later.

On Thursday Kosel and Apollo tied the fastest time of this year’s rodeo — 17.00 — to win Quarter Final 6. Kosel qualified for the NFR in 2023 and is ranked 23rd this season, so continued success here could give her a major boost in the standings.

Summer Kosel of Glenham, S.D., and her horse Firewaterfrenchfame (nicknamed Apollo) tied the fastest time of this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo to win Quarter Final 6. The duo stopped the clock in 17.00 seconds, two-hundredths of a second faster than the first time they set the arena record here in 2022. They broke that record in 2023 with a 16.97 which held for two runs until 2023 CFD champ, who still holds the record, ran a 16.87. CFD photo by Tonya Hamner Kosel

Four-time world champion saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston has won almost every major rodeo in North American, including winning his fourth Calgary Stampede title earlier this month, but the Canadian cowboy has yet to win the CFD championship. He started his quest for the elusive prize package with a 90.5 score on Dakota Rodeo’s Cover Girl to win Quarter Final 6.

Friday’s Semi Final 1 features winners from Quarter Finals 4-6 and begins at 12:45 p.m. Those who advanced from Quarter Finals 1-3 will compete on Saturday afternoon.

The following are unofficial results from the Quarter Finals (sixth performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Wednesday, July 23. Payoff subject to change.

Bareback Riding: 1, Myles Carlson, Evanston, Wyo., 88 points on Smith Pro Rodeo’s Broadway Boots, $2,722. 2, Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 87.5, $2,042. 3, Kade Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 85.5, $1,361. 4, Mason Stuller, Veneta, Ore., 85, $681.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Bailey Bates, Tohatchi, N.M., 5.0 seconds, $3,157. 2, Amanda Terrell, LaSalle, Colo., 5.2, $2,367. 3, Samantha Fulton, Miller, S.D., 5.4, $1,578. 4, (tie) Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, Ariz., and Shawnee Sherwood, Coolidge, Ariz., 6.1, $395 each.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 12.1 seconds, $2,000. 2, Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho, 13.2, $1,500. 3, Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, Canada, 13.4, $1,000. 4, Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb., 13.5, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, Canada, 90.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Cover Girl, $2,643. 2, Zac Dallas, Las Cruces, N.M., 88.5, $1,982. 3, Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, 88, $1,321. 4, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 86, $661.

Team Roping: 1, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala., and Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 9.4 seconds, $2,000 each. 2, Skeeter Hill, Stephenville, Texas, and Tommy Zuniga, Yoakum, Texas, 9.7, $1,500 each. 3, Devon Johnson, Red Oak, Texas, and Zane Pratt, Congress, Ariz.,10.1, $1,000 each. 4, Kash Bonnett, Ponoka, Alberta, Canada, and Logan Cullen, Courtenay, British Columbia, Canada, 10.2, $500 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tyke Kipp, Lordsburg, N.M., 6.7 seconds, $2,000. 2, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 7.1 seconds, $1,500. 3, Paul Melvin, Paradise, Texas., 7.2, $1,000. 4, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 8.1, $500.

Barrel Racing: 1, Summer Kosel, Glenham, S.D., 17.00 seconds, $2,487. 2, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.42, $1,865. 3, Anita Ellis, Blackfoot, Idaho, 17.47, $1,244. 4, Piper Cordes, Wall, S.D., 17.56, $622.

Bull Riding: 1, (tie) Luke Mast, Hutchinson, Kansas, on Dakota Rodeo’s Born to Sin, and Cimarron Rucker, Liberty Hill, Texas, on Dakota Rodeo’s Whatever, 87 points, $2,163 each. 3, Elijah Mora, Wiggins, Colo., 86, $1,664. 4, Andy Guzman, Oakdale, Calif., 85.5, $666.

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding (first round leaders): 1, Logan Nunn, Lovell, Wyo., 79.5 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s 419. 2, (tie) Rope Roghair, Isabel, S.D., and Josue Molina, Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, 79. 4, Regan Lyons, Snyder, Texas, 77.5. 4, (second round leaders) 1, Molina, 80 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo’s 158. 2, Tayson Jones, Howes, S.D., 79. 3, Tag Moses, Keenesburg, Colo., 76.5. 4, Eastan West, New Underwood, S.D., 76. (overall leaders) 1, Molina, 159. 2, Roghair, 146. 3, (tie) Nunn and Moses, 143.5 each.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Turquoise Rose, $600. 2, Young Gunz, $450. 3, Crazy Horse, $300. 4, Buntin Pump, $150. (Fifth performance-July 23) 1, Turquoise Rose, $600. 2, Gotta Go, $450. 3, Billy Scharton, $300. 4, TeamAgin.com, $150.