Senate Ag announces witnesses for cattle hearing
Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., have announced the witnesses for the committee hearing Tuesday to review S. 4030, the Cattle Price Discovery and Transoarency Act of 2022 and the Meat and the Poultry Special Investigator Act of 2022.
The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate OFfice Building.
Senate office buildings are closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions but the hearing will be livestreamed on the committee website.
Witness list
▪ Andy Green, senior adviser for fair and competitive markets, the Agriculture Department.
▪ Bruce Sommers,administrator, USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.
▪ William Ruffin, Ruffin Farms, Bay Springs, Miss.
▪ Shawn Tiffany,president-elect, Kansas Livestock Association and Tiffany Cattle Company, Herington, Kan.
▪ Shelly Ziesch, owner/operator, Ziesch Ranch, Jamestown, N.D.
▪ Stephen Koontz, professor. agricultural and resource economics, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colo.
