Senate Ag Approps to mark up bill last week of June

The Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee will mark up the fiscal year 2021 Agriculture appropriations bill the last week of June, a spokesperson for Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-N.D., told The Hagstrom Report in an email on Friday.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.D., has said the House Appropriations subcommittees and the committee will mark up fiscal year 2021 bills the first two week of July with the intention of putting the bills on the House floor for a vote the last two weeks of the month when the full House is scheduled to be in session.

The Alliance for a Stronger FDA said Friday that if the Senate marks up appropriations bills in the last week of June and immediately after July 4, “then the Senate will be a week or two ahead of the House.”

“It is reported that the Senate won’t take action on the next coronavirus relief bill until mid-summer. That makes it more likely that the Senate can act on appropriations bills, starting later this month,” the alliance said in its newsletter.