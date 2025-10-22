Senate Ag approves grains standards, forestry, lands bills

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Senate Agriculture Committee on Tuesday approved H.R. 4550, a reauthorization of the U.S. Grain Standards Act; S. 1462, the Fix Our Forests bill; and 13 land bills.

The committee voted separately on the grain standards, land bills and forestry bill.

The committee passed the grain standards and land bills unanimously by roll call votes of 23 to zero.

The U.S. Grain Standards Act authorizes the federal government to establish marketing standards for grains and oilseeds and to provide procedures for grain inspection and weighing. Exported grains and oilseeds must be officially inspected and weighed to maintain the U.S. standard quality. The U.S. Grain Standards Reauthorization Act of 2025 would restore authority for appropriations, the authority to charge fees, an administrative/supervisory cost cap, and the authority for an advisory committee that expired on Sept. 30, 2025, in addition to prioritizing the advancement of grain grading technology and research.

The committee said the National Grain and Feed Association, the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Corn Growers Association and the National Association of Wheat Growers all supported the bill.

Boozman said the Fix Our Forests Act, introduced by Sens. John Curtis, R-Utah; John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; Alex Padilla, D-Calif.; and Tim Sheehy, R-Mont.:

Simplifies and expedites proactive management of federal lands;

Prevents catastrophic wildfires;

Enhances public-private partnerships to protect communities; and

Reduces frivolous lawsuits.

On the Fix Our Forests bill, the committee engaged in debate over amendments. After rejecting several Democratic amendments on party-line votes, the committee approved the bill by a vote of 18 to 5. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member on the committee, supported the overall bill but said she hopes that the goals of the rejected Democratic amendments can still be achieved.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Public Lands Council praised passage of the Fix Our Forests Act.

The House has already passed the U.S. Grain Standards Reauthorization Act and the Fix Our Forests Act.

Klobuchar noted that the 13 land bills are the largest package of such bills to be approved by the committee in decades.

“I’m proud to support common-sense solutions to ensure the U.S. Forest Service lands are managed efficiently, create recreation opportunities and support local communities. These bills impact nine states, and I’m pleased to work with the senators and House members on both sides of the aisle who led this legislation,” Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., said in a news release.

Here is a list of the lands bills: