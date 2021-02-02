Senate Ag Committee approves Vilsack nomination
-The Hagstrom Report
The Senate Agriculture Committee this afternoon approved President Biden’s nomination of Tom Vilsack to be Agriculture secretary.
The vote was unanimous by vote in a meeting off the Senate floor.
The business meeting followed a hearing this morning at which Vilsack, the agriculture secretary in the Obama administration and a former Iowa Democratic governor, testified virtually.
Vilsack answered a range of questions from senators about issues important to their states.
News
