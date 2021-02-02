 Senate Ag Committee approves Vilsack nomination | TheFencePost.com
Senate Ag Committee approves Vilsack nomination

-The Hagstrom Report

The Senate Agriculture Committee this afternoon approved President Biden’s nomination of Tom Vilsack to be Agriculture secretary.

The vote was unanimous by vote in a meeting off the Senate floor.

The business meeting followed a hearing this morning at which Vilsack, the agriculture secretary in the Obama administration and a former Iowa Democratic governor, testified virtually.

Vilsack answered a range of questions from senators about issues important to their states.

