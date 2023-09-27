Senate Ag Committee wrestles with Chinese ownership of American farmland

Senators who have introduced bills regarding Chinese ownership of U.S. farmland and agriculture businesses, from left: Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; and James Lankford, R-Okla. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Chinese ownership of American farmland and businesses is a hot political issue, but a panel of witnesses at a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing today said that finding a way to restrict China’s purchases of farmland or businesses would be very difficult.

In an opening statement, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., noted that she held a hearing in 2013 before Smithfield Foods, a large pork producer, was sold to a Chinese company. Stabenow did not mention that she raised questions about China gaining access to genetics that had been developed by U.S. research programs, but that the sale went ahead.

Stabenow noted that when Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was in the House in 1978, he helped write the Agriculture Foreign Investment Disclosure Act of 1978, the law that requires the Agriculture Department to keep track of foreign ownership of U.S. farmland.

Stabenow also pointed out that she and Grassley have introduced the Food Security is National Security Act, which would give USDA and the Food and Drug Administration permanent representation on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the interagency panel that evaluates foreign purchases of U.S. business, and adds new criteria to consider impacts to U.S. food systems.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the committee, said in an opening statement that when he’s been asked around the country about foreign land ownership, “my answer has always been that we need to better understand the problem before we can provide a solution.”

After the hearing today, Boozman told reporters that he believes there is agreement that the Agriculture Department should play a greater role in CFIUS, particularly on the question of foreigners buying land near military bases.

The hearing started with a panel of senators who did not sit on the Agriculture Committee, but have introduced bills on foreign farmland ownership: Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; and James Lankford, R-Okla.

Lankford said there has been a particular problem in Oklahoma since the state adopted a medical marijuana law. Lankford said that Chinese companies have bought land and are working with Mexican cartels to sell marijuana throughout the United States.

In July, the Senate adopted an amendment on the farmland issue written by Tester and Rounds, to the National Defense Authorization Act. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said later in the hearing that, with the farm bill delayed, he believes that including a measure on the NDAA may be the best way to address the issue.

DIFFICULT TO TRACK

When it came time for the outside witnesses to testify, the difficulties in keeping better track of foreign farmland purchases and even discouraging them became apparent.

Agriculture Deputy Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Gloria Montaño Greene said that USDA keeps track of the voluntary disclosures of foreign farmland purchases, but mandating disclosure would be difficult because the deeds are recorded in more than 3,000 county offices as well as with tribal authorities, and those offices are not automated, especially for disclosure of foreign purchases. She said that USDA has met with realtor groups and local officials to talk about reporting, but she also said repeatedly that if Congress wants USDA to do a better job of tracking the purchases, Congress needs to provide more money for the job.

Montaño Greene said that CFIUS questions were outside her role, but she noted that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said at a White House press briefing on Monday that “he supports USDA having a more robust role” in CFIUS.

At that briefing, Vilsack said, “We’ve articulated the need, as a department, to be more engaged in the CFIUS process.”

Referring to CFIUS’ determination that it did not have jurisdiction to review Chinese company Fufeng Group Limited’s proposed $700 million corn milling project in North Dakota, Vilsack added that USDA “being part of CFIUS” could help develop “a foolproof system so that nothing gets through the cracks.” Vilsack also said that collecting information quicker could be helpful as well. The Air Force warned against the project, and the Grand Forks City Council canceled it.

Harrison Pittman, director of the National Agricultural Law Center at the University of Arkansas, noted that state laws on foreign land ownership are often connected to restrictions on corporate farming that were passed many decades ago.

David Ortega, an associate professor of agricultural food and resources at Michigan State University, said the percentage of American farmland that is foreign-owned is small and the Chinese portion of that even tinier. Ortega said he thinks the biggest threat to U.S. food security from China is China’s increase in agricultural research while the U.S. agricultural research budget has declined dramatically.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., used the hearing to raise the issue of Chinese research into genomics, which he said is partly funded by Agriculture Department grants.

“I want to stop and emphasize the greater national security threat we face in agriculture and our nation’s ability to feed itself lies in this backdrop of China’s goal to steal our intellectual property, and then create and manipulate the world’s largest genomic repository,” Marshall said as he showed a chart detailing Chinese involvement.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said that “foreigners should own zero farmland.” He added that the Chinese “are taking back our pandas” — a reference to the expected departure of pandas at the National Zoo under an agreement that was made when China sent pandas to the United States.