Senate Ag holds first hearing on the farm economy

Under the new leadership of Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking member, the Senate Agriculture Committee on Wednesday held the first of what Boozman said will be a series of hearings on the current state of America’s rural economy from the perspective of farmers, ranchers and rural leaders.

In an opening statement, Boozman pointed out the impact of high interest rates, elevated production costs and depressed commodity prices. He said, “My highest priority for the next farm bill is to improve the farm safety net, whereby every farmer in every region of the country will have access to modernized risk management tools regardless of the commodity they grow. If we fail to modernize the safety net, agriculture will see further consolidation as farm families leave the business, and the ripple effects to our country will be profound.”

In her opening statement, Klobuchar said she is “very concerned about the [Trump] administration’s first moves on tariffs. While I support targeted tariffs, like many on this committee, I have serious concerns about sweeping, across-the-board tariffs that threaten our farmers’ livelihoods.

“The decision to impose 25% tariffs — which as we know is now on pause for a short period of time — on Canada and Mexico, even if delayed 30 days, could increase costs for inputs like fertilizer just as they’re trying to plan for an upcoming season. A tariff on Canadian potash could increase fertilizer costs by as much as $1.70 an acre for corn and $1.42 an acre for soybeans.”

Klobuchar added, “Both the American Farm Bureau and the National Farmers Union have expressed concerns about the tariffs and how they could lead to financial hardships for U.S. farmers and ranchers, and of course create higher prices for consumers. Across-the-board tariffs open American farmers to retaliatory tariffs, and we’ve seen this before. What our farmers want is fair trade, not aid.”

The hearing was an opportunity for Farm Bureau, NFU and a range of commodity groups to present their views on the most important issues in agriculture.

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said, “We are hearing that maybe 20% or more of our farmers are having difficulties getting operating loans. We’re in a time where that should have already been done, and they should have seed in the barn, ready to start planting. And, it’s really hitting them at a hard, difficult time. They’re telling us they’re losing money per acre — corn over $100 an acre losing. They’re having to make a decision to plant and not to plant.”

Farmers Union President Rob Larew said Congress should pass “a strong, fully funded farm bill in 2025 with policies to strengthen the farm safety net, invest in conservation and ensure fairness in agricultural markets.” He also urged Congress to protect the Packers and Stockyards Act, support country-of-origin labeling and address trade policies that impact farm incomes.

The row crop leaders asked for increases in the reference prices that trigger farm subsidies while the sugar beet growers asked for increases in the loan rates for both cane and beet sugar.