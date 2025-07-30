Senate Ag holds hearing on US Grain Standards Act

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Senate Agriculture Committee listens to expert testimony from members of the American Soybean Association, the American Association of Grain Inspection and Weighing Agencies, and the National Grain and Feed Association Tuesday during a hearing on the U.S. Grain Standards Act. Photo from livestream

The Senate Agriculture Committee held a hearing Tuesday on reauthorization of the U.S. Grain Standards Act.

Some parts of the act are permanent, while others expire at the end of September. The House Agriculture Committee has already passed a reauthorization bill that modernizes some aspects of the system.

During the hearing, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., noted that USGSA components set to expire include the authority for an advisory committee to advise the Federal Grain Inspection Service, to receive appropriations, or to charge fees. “The lack of these authorities would hinder the ability to inspect and weigh exported grains and oilseeds,” Hyde-Smith said.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., said in an opening statement, “From farmers, to consumers, to our trading partners, our nation’s agricultural system relies on the critical weighing and inspection services provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Federal Grain Inspection Service and partner agencies across the country. These services facilitate the timely marketing of high-quality U.S. grain into the global marketplace and help set the U.S. apart as a trusted, consistent, and reliable source for the world’s grain needs.”

Testifying on behalf of the National Grain and Feed Association, Nick Friant, director of raw material quality at Cargill and chairman of NGFA’s Grain Grades and Weights Committee, said there are two industry priorities for reauthorization: investing in modern grain grading technologies and clarifying emergency waiver authorities to ensure export continuity during disruptions.

Friant also called for reforms to advisory committee operations, greater transparency in fee structures, and limiting user fees to regulated commodities.

“I urge the committee to reauthorize the act with a modest toolbox of new authorities for FGIS to speed technology development. Specifically, Congress should clarify in the statute that FGIS may leverage official agencies for R&D, provide Other Transactions Authority for inspection technology research and development, and establish a modest, dedicated funding account — through user fees and appropriations — to support the evaluation and deployment of new technology,” testified Kia Mikesh, president of the American Association of Grain Inspection and Weighing Agencies.