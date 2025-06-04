Senate ag passes milk bill, holds Boren confirmation hearing

The Senate Agriculture Committee begins a business meeting Tuesday in which it approved the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act. Photo from livestream

The Senate Agriculture Committee on Tuesday approved the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which would authorize schools to serve a variety of milks including whole milk, 2% milk and nondairy beverages.

During the same session, the committee also held a confirmation hearing on President Trump’s nomination of Michael Boren to be agriculture undersecretary for natural resources and environment.

School meal rules in effect since 2012 only allow 1% and fat-free milk to be served as part of school meals.

The bill also includes a provision that milk fat in fluid milk will not be considered saturated fat for purposes of measuring compliance with the allowed average saturated content of a meal.

In addition, the bill includes an amendment offered by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to require that trainings for school food personnel include food allergies.

Durbin praised the committee for adopting an amendment he has proposed for several years. “When parents drop their kids off at school, they should have peace of mind knowing that their children are safe with personnel who are trained to look out for their children’s food allergies,” he said. “Peanuts, eggs, soy, and milk are nutritious, and may be in school lunches or brought by classmates. But for some kids, they are allergens that can be deadly.”

The vote on the overall bill and the amendments were by voice, a spokesperson for Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., said.

The bill is sponsored by Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; Peter Welch, D-Vt.; Dave McCormick, R-Pa.; and John Fetterman, D-Pa. Boozman and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member on the committee, also supported the bill. Then-Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Minn., who chaired the committee in the last Congress, opposed a similar measure on the grounds that it conflicted with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The House Education & the Workforce Committee, which has jurisdiction over school meals in the House, has approved a similar bill sponsored by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., and Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash.

The full House passed a similar bill in 2023, but it failed in the Senate after Stabenow opposed it.

After the vote, Boozman said, “Milk is an important part of a balanced diet that delivers critical nutrients students need for growth and development. It makes sense for National School Lunch Program operators to have the authority to offer this healthful beverage to students during the school day. I’m proud to lead the committee in advancing this bipartisan solution to expand milk options and encourage increased dairy consumption while supporting America’s hardworking dairy producers.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., proposed an amendment that would have changed the description of lactose intolerance from a disability to simply an intolerance, but he did not bring it up for a vote.

The dairy industry lobbied hard for the bill, pointing out that milks other than fat-free milk and 1% milk are served in most homes and that children often reject the low-fat and nonfat milk.

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes, who represents processors, praised the senators for sponsoring the bill and said, “After more than a decade of waiting, it’s time to lift the ban on whole and 2% milk and give children more nutritious choices in school cafeterias. We urge the full Senate and the House of Representatives to pass the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act.”

Three groups that favor plant-based milks — Animal Wellness Action, the Center for a Humane Economy and Switch4Good — lobbied for the nondairy option and thanked Fetterman, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., for pushing that provision in the bill.

“A third of Americans, and perhaps more than 40% of the 30 million kids participating in the NSLP [National School Lunch Program], have some degree of lactose intolerance,” the groups said in a news release.

“Because of the archaic, decades-old milk mandate in the National School Lunch Program, we’ve seen a milk waste problem that is mind-boggling in its scale and a denial of choice and proper nutrition to millions of kids who cannot safely consume cow’s milk,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center for a Humane Economy and Animal Wellness Action. “This compromise legislation finally acknowledges that a one-size-fits-all milk mandate does not work in a society where lactose intolerance is so prevalent.”

“Forcing children to drink milk that makes them sick is not nutrition — it’s neglect,” said Dotsie Bausch, executive director of Switch4Good. “This bipartisan bill ensures our school lunch program is inclusive, evidence-based and humane.”

Reps. Troy Carter, D-La.; Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; and Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., are the lead authors of the FISCAL Act, H.R. 2539, in the House.

The groups noted that the legislation will allow schools to offer nondairy milk, but said, “more importantly, schools will now be required to provide a nondairy beverage — such as soy, oat or almond milk — with a note from a parent, guardian, or licensed physician specifying whatever nondairy beverage should be served to the student.”

The groups said lactose intolerant rates reach:

60-80% among African Americans;

80-90% among Native Americans;

90-95% among Asian Americans;

50-70% among Latinos; and

A high prevalence among individuals of Greek, Italian, Jewish, and Arab descent.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Friends of the Earth, and other members of the Plant Powered School Meals Coalition, which are critics of the dairy industry, also applauded the inclusion of the plant-based milks option in the measure.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall praised the committee’s action and said, “We encourage leadership in both the House and Senate to act quickly in bringing this bipartisan, bicameral legislation to the floor so that America’s students can choose the most nutritious option with their school meals.”