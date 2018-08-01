Senate Ag sends nominations to full Senate for confirmation

The Senate Agriculture Committee today voted unanimously to favorably report to the full Senate President Donald Trump's nominations of Dan Berkovitz to be a commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and James Hubbard to be Agriculture undersecretary for natural resources and environment.

"The Senate Agriculture Committee continues to work together on a bipartisan basis to advance qualified nominees," Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said in a new release.

"Mr. Berkovitz and Mr. Hubbard are both experienced leaders fit to serve in these critically important roles."

The nominations may now be considered by the full Senate for confirmation.