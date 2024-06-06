Senate ag subcommittee hearing highlights base acreage issue

Smith

Smith

Senate Agriculture subcommittee hearings are usually pretty boring, but a Senate Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade this week highlighted the issue of redesignating the base acres that qualify farmers for farm subsidy payments.

Sen. Tina Smith, R-Minn., subcommittee chairwoman, noted that the latest Census of Agriculture showed that the average age of a farmer in the United States is 58 and in Minnesota 57.

Smith highlighted that Tessa Parks, a young, first-generation farmer of color who, along with her husband, raises Holstein steers and runs a haying service in Minnesota, testified: “Though I am new to farming and several generations removed from the farm, my connection to and love for agriculture is strong. But beginning farmers like me face significant barriers to entry into agriculture, including a farm safety net that favors larger and more established farms, barriers to accessing land and capital, climate change, and ongoing corporate consolidation in agriculture that limits our opportunities and diminishes competition in the marketplace.”

Smith emphasized the importance of updating the base acres that farmers need in order to qualify for farm subsidies.

Smith Smith

“Beginning farmers often have only one choice: renting cheaper and less productive land that does not have a base acre designation resulting in less support from the federal government,” Smith said.

Smith said she was grateful to Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., for “laying out a sensible farm bill framework that will support beginning farmers as they get started and as they operate their businesses day to day.”

But Smith added, “It is time though that this committee have a real conversation about updating the base acre formula so that it reflects current planting realities, not planting decisions made more than 40 years ago. And we cannot allow beginning farmers to be squeezed out by non-farmers that own farm land as an investment, and are getting rich on taxpayer-funded federal crop payments never intended for them.

“When we do a better job of aligning payments with what’s actually planted, then farm programs will more likely get to the farmers who are actually growing that crop. This could generate savings we can plow back into the safety net, including helping our next generation of farmers. Updating base acres is an important step toward make it easier for beginning farmers to find affordable land.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., asked another witness, Christian Good, owner of Christian Good Farms in Mississippi, whether he sees the one-time allocation of base acres to growers using the planting history from 2019 to 2023 in the House Agriculture Committee-passed bill as “encouraging.”

“Absolutely, great question, Senator,” Good replied. “I see the opportunity, especially in the House provision where they have an update of base for everybody.”

Updating base acres is, however, controversial with farm groups because it would benefit some commodities over others.

The Senate Agriculture Committee Republican staff published a blog post last year stating that updating base “divides agriculture.”

After the hearing, Billy Hackett, a policy specialist with the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, said in a news release, “Base acre expansion is not a silver bullet or even a priority for new and beginning farmers represented by NSAC and our member organizations, who tend to be small to mid-sized and diversified, and who consistently express the need for support to facilitate access to land, capital, markets, conservation programs, and protection against worsening disasters through expanded crop insurance access.”