Senate ag subcommittee holds conservation hearing as CREP bill introduced

The Senate Agriculture Conservation, Climate, Forestry and Natural Resources Subcommittee held a hearing last week on conservation programs in the farm bill, as Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., the subcommittee chairman, and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., the ranking member, introduced the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program Improvement Act, which is intended to provide the flexibility family farmers and ranchers need to conserve water on working lands, while fairly compensating them for retiring their water rights or limiting their water use.

“Colorado’s family farmers and ranchers face a 1,200 year drought, a changing climate, and a future that’s going to be a lot hotter and a lot drier.” said Bennet.

“They don’t have any time to waste and they need us to make USDA’s conservation programs work to live up to their potential. With the CREP Improvement Act, we can give farmers the flexibility they need to conserve their water supply and pass their operations onto their kids and grandkids.”

Marshall said, “Time and time again, we hear USDA is being too rigid in their interpretation of good programs, and this bill will help provide the flexibility farmers and ranchers need to preserve our water supply for generations to come.”

In an opening statement at the hearing, Bennet said that USDA’s conservation mission “has never been more important as we confront a changing climate and a hotter, drier future.”

“But even as the importance of USDA’s conservation programs has grown, they continue to operate below their potential,” Bennet said. “They haven’t kept pace with a world that looks a lot different than the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s.”

“And I say that not as a critic of these programs, but as someone who believes in their promise and fought to give them another $20 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act. That historic investment only raises the stakes for making sure these programs work as well as they can.”