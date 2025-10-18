Senate Ag to hold markup meeting next week

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a markup on the U.S. Grain Standards Act, the Fix Our Forests Act and other bills on Tuesday, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member on the committee, announced Friday.

The meeting will take place at 9:15 a.m. in Room 328A of the Russell Senate Office Building.

The bills to be considered are: