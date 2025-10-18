Senate Ag to hold markup meeting next week
The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a markup on the U.S. Grain Standards Act, the Fix Our Forests Act and other bills on Tuesday, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member on the committee, announced Friday.
The meeting will take place at 9:15 a.m. in Room 328A of the Russell Senate Office Building.
The bills to be considered are:
- H.R. 4550, U.S. Grain Standards Reauthorization Act of 2025
- S. 1462, Fix Our Forests Act
- 277, Release Revisionary Interest and Convey Mineral Interests in Chester County, Tenn.
- S. 1680, Virginia Wilderness Additions Act
- S. 2440, Convey Certain National Forest System Land in Franklin County, Miss.
- H.R. 197, Lake Winnibigoshish Land Exchange Act
- S. 1262, Release Revisionary Interest in Black River State Forest in Millston, Wisc.
- S. 2548, Shawnee National Forest Conservation Act
- S. 1681, Shenandoah Mountain Act
- H.R. 1612, Flatside Wilderness Additions Act
- S. 1350, Modify the Boundaries of the Talladega National Forest
- S. 1376, Benton MacKaye National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study Act
- S. 1876, Stratton Ridge Air Force Memorial Act
- S. 638, Amend the Thye-Blatnik Act
- S. ___, Convey a Parcel of Property of the Forest Service to Perry County, Ark.
Ag & Politics
Trending - News