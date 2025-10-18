YOUR AD HERE »

Senate Ag to hold markup meeting next week

The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a markup on the U.S. Grain Standards Act, the Fix Our Forests Act and other bills on Tuesday, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member on the committee, announced Friday.

The meeting will take place at 9:15 a.m. in Room 328A of the Russell Senate Office Building.

The bills to be considered are:

  • H.R. 4550, U.S. Grain Standards Reauthorization Act of 2025
  • S. 1462, Fix Our Forests Act
  • 277, Release Revisionary Interest and Convey Mineral Interests in Chester County, Tenn.
  • S. 1680, Virginia Wilderness Additions Act
  • S. 2440, Convey Certain National Forest System Land in Franklin County, Miss.
  • H.R. 197, Lake Winnibigoshish Land Exchange Act
  • S. 1262, Release Revisionary Interest in Black River State Forest in Millston, Wisc.
  • S. 2548, Shawnee National Forest Conservation Act
  • S. 1681, Shenandoah Mountain Act
  • H.R. 1612, Flatside Wilderness Additions Act
  • S. 1350, Modify the Boundaries of the Talladega National Forest
  • S. 1376, Benton MacKaye National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study Act
  • S. 1876, Stratton Ridge Air Force Memorial Act
  • S. 638, Amend the Thye-Blatnik Act
  • S. ___, Convey a Parcel of Property of the Forest Service to Perry County, Ark.

