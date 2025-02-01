Senate Ag to vote on Rollins nomination Monday 

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking member on the committee, announced today that the committee will hold a business meeting on Monday to consider President Trump’s nomination of Brooke Rollins to be agriculture secretary.

The meeting will take place at 5:45 p.m. in the President’s Room of the Capitol, S216, in conjunction with a floor vote. The meeting will be livestreamed.