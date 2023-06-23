Senate Appropriations approves ag bill
|The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved the fiscal year 2024 agriculture appropriations bill as well as subcommittee allocations and the military construction, veterans affairs and related agencies bill.
The bill provides $25.993 billion for discretionary programs in the Agriculture Department, the Food and Drug Administration and related agencies.
|In a summary of the bill, Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., the chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, emphasized funding for child nutrition programs, particularly the Special Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children, which the House version of the bill would cut, particularly the fruit and vegetable benefit.
“We can do good work for the American people when we push partisan politics aside and focus on solutions for the real challenges facing families today,” Heinrich said.
“From supporting American farmers and ranchers, protecting our food supply, and promoting the health and well-being of our children, this bill delivers.
“I am especially proud that we were able to fully fund WIC, which will ensure more women, infants, and children will receive the nutrition they need. Make no mistake — we had to make tough decisions to get this funding bill where it needed to be. But I am pleased to have found common ground on legislation that will grow our economy and put families in New Mexico and across the country first.”
|Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., added, “At the most basic level: we can’t have strong communities if families can’t put food on the table or kids go hungry — that’s as important as it is obvious”
“So we have put forward a serious, bipartisan bill that will help prevent families from going hungry and support farmers all across the country. I’m proud that — despite the constraints we are working with — here in the Senate, we are fully funding nutrition programs and boosting funding for WIC, critical agricultural research, and more.”
Murray added, “This bill also recognizes the direct connection between FDA having the resources it needs and the health and safety of American families. Every time families back in Washington state go to the grocery store, fill a prescription, or rely on a medical device, they’re really putting their trust in FDA and their experts to uphold the gold standard of safety and effectiveness.”
“This legislation will help ensure FDA can meet its mission on behalf of the American people and will for the first time ever fund FDA’s new ability to regulate cosmetics and protect consumers.”
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., the ranking member on the subcommittee added, “Our farmers and ranchers provide the highest quality, lowest cost food supply in the world. As the ranking member of Agriculture Appropriations, we worked to ensure that this legislation supports our producers, invests in agriculture research and strengthens rural America.”
Sen. Susan Collins, the ranking member on the full committee said, “This important legislation will assist America’s farmers, invest in critical agricultural and medical research, and support rural communities across the country. As the vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to champion this funding as the appropriations process moves forward.”
The Democrats and Republicans on the Appropriations Committee each released a summary of the bill, with slightly different emphases.
|The International Fresh Produce Association applauded the Senate bill, saying in a news release it “fully funds WIC, including the fruit and vegetable benefit amount at the current levels consistent with the National Academy of Science’s recommendations.”
IFPA Vice President of Nutrition and Health Mollie Van Lieu said the organization is grateful to Heinrich and Hoeven “for a bipartisan appropriations bill that ensures the millions of women and children enrolled in WIC continue to receive fruit and vegetable benefits at levels reflective of federal dietary recommendations.”
“Today’s benefit levels have resulted in young children consuming two cups of fruits and vegetables per day. We appreciate the committee’s recognition of this important public health progress.”
Van Lieu added, “The Senate bill stands in stark contrast to the House agricultural appropriations bill that would cut fruit and vegetable benefits by 70% for women and 56% for children. IFPA will continue advocating for full funding of the WIC fruit and vegetable benefit throughout the FY24 appropriations process to ensure participants do not see a benefit drop come Oct. 1.”
In a report released today, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities emphasized the importance of the debt ceiling agreement on WIC funding.
The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the ag bill unanimously while the House Appropriations Committee approved its ag bill by a vote of 34 to 27, along party lines after contentious debate.
The House bill provides $25.3 billion in funding, but that includes a subcommittee’s allocation is $17.8 billion and $7.475 billion that is offset by what the Republican House appropriators called “clawing back the Democrats’ wasteful spending over the last two years and ending pandemic-era programs.”
The House bill would also restrict the ability of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to use the Commodity Credit Corporation, the Agriculture Department’s line of credit at the Treasury, for purposes he chooses.