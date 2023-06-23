Senate Appropriations approves ag bill

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., added, “At the most basic level: we can’t have strong communities if families can’t put food on the table or kids go hungry — that’s as important as it is obvious”

“So we have put forward a serious, bipartisan bill that will help prevent families from going hungry and support farmers all across the country. I’m proud that — despite the constraints we are working with — here in the Senate, we are fully funding nutrition programs and boosting funding for WIC, critical agricultural research, and more.”

Murray added, “This bill also recognizes the direct connection between FDA having the resources it needs and the health and safety of American families. Every time families back in Washington state go to the grocery store, fill a prescription, or rely on a medical device, they’re really putting their trust in FDA and their experts to uphold the gold standard of safety and effectiveness.”

“This legislation will help ensure FDA can meet its mission on behalf of the American people and will for the first time ever fund FDA’s new ability to regulate cosmetics and protect consumers.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., the ranking member on the subcommittee added, “Our farmers and ranchers provide the highest quality, lowest cost food supply in the world. As the ranking member of Agriculture Appropriations, we worked to ensure that this legislation supports our producers, invests in agriculture research and strengthens rural America.”

Sen. Susan Collins, the ranking member on the full committee said, “This important legislation will assist America’s farmers, invest in critical agricultural and medical research, and support rural communities across the country. As the vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to champion this funding as the appropriations process moves forward.”

The Democrats and Republicans on the Appropriations Committee each released a summary of the bill, with slightly different emphases.