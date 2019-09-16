Senate Approps to mark up Ag bill this week

The Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee will mark up the fiscal year 2020 Agriculture appropriations bill on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Room 192 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

The full Senate Appropriations Committee will mark up the Agriculture bill, along with the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Financial Services and General Government bills, on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Room 106 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

The Agriculture bill is listed to be considered second at the full committee markup in a committee media advisory.