Senate approves conference report of the farm bill

The Senate voted today to approve a new farm bill.

The vote was 87 to 13, with all no votes from Republicans.

Voting no were Sens. Jon Kyl of Arizona, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Marco Rubio of Florida, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Jeff Flake of Arizona, Charles Grassley of Iowa, Mike Lee of Utah, Mike Enzi of Wyoming, John Barasso of Wyoming, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.