Senate approves Hyde-Smith resolution to honor RFD TV’s Gottsch

Gottsch

Patrick

The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution honoring the life and legacy of Patrick Gottsch, the founder of radio and television outlets that promoted the values of rural America and agricultural issues.

Gottsch died on May 18. Hyde-Smith introduced the resolution in June.

“This resolution honors the life and legacy of my dear friend Patrick Gottsch. Patrick was a strong friend and ally of rural America, and it is only appropriate that the Senate commemorate his life,” Hyde-Smith said. “Along with so many other rural Americans, I miss Patrick every day. It is an honor to remember Patrick by advocating for and promoting the rural way of life in the Senate.”

S. Res. 733 was cosponsored by Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., Steve Daines, R-Mont., Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

In a June floor speech, Hyde-Smith praised Gottsch for giving “rural America a voice.”

“In an increasingly urbanized world, Patrick reminded us of the value of rural America. He advocated for the 2% of Americans who feed the other 98%,” Hyde-Smith said.