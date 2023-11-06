Senate apropos minibus with ag bill
|The Senate on Wednesday passed a minibus of three fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills including the Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration bill as well as the military construction and Veterans Administration bill and the Transportation and Housing and Urban Development bill.
The vote was 82 to 15.
|Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., said in remarks on the Senate floor, “Today, months of hard work paid off. We just passed a strong, bipartisan spending package — the only bipartisan spending bills in Congress, by the way — and we did it in a 82-15 vote.
“So let’s be crystal clear about what this means.
“Unlike the funding measures we’ve seen pushed through the House, these are three serious, bipartisan bills that can actually be signed into law.
“They are the product of months of hard work, careful negotiation, and thoughtful input, from members on both sides of the aisle.
“They stick to the spending levels that House Republicans and President Biden negotiated and that we all passed into law this spring.”
|Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, the ranking member on Appropriations, said, “These important bills honor our nation’s veterans; support our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities; and improve transportation infrastructure and housing opportunities throughout the United States.”
“I look forward to working with Chair Murray and our colleagues to build on this progress by continuing to process our committee-passed appropriations bills on the Senate floor,” Collins said.
|Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., pointed out that the bill includes her amendment to add dedicated funding for the Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production.
“Urban agriculture is growing in cities and towns across the country, creating new economic opportunities and healthier communities,” said Stabenow.
“It also increases green space, builds more resilient communities, and provides access to fresh, local foods. That’s why my amendment was so important — restoring this funding will ensure that urban agriculture can continue to grow and thrive as an emerging sector.”
|National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition Policy Director Mike Lavender said, “Demand for the office continues to steadily grow — from connecting urban centers to fresh produce, enabling growers to explore emerging indoor technology, offering training opportunities for youth, and much more.”
“We look forward to continuing to work together to secure funding for the office in any final FY2024 appropriations legislation,” Lavender said.
|Rebeckah Adcock, vice president of U.S. government relations for the International Fresh Produce Association, said the IFPA “applauds Sen. Stabenow’s work to restore funding for urban agriculture at USDA, which helps diversify production methods for fresh fruits and vegetables and build resiliency in local and regional food systems.”
|Tom Stenzel, CEO of the Controlled Environment Agricultural Alliance, said “Continued funding for the Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production is important to the success of U.S. high-tech greenhouses and indoor vertical farms. Countries around the world are investing in indoor farming, and the U.S. has an opportunity to lead innovation in this rapidly growing sector of agriculture.”
The Senate is scheduled to return Monday for legislative business at 3 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. to vote on a motion to invoke cloture on President Biden’s nomination of Monica Bertagnolli of Massachusetts to be director of the National Institutes of Health.