Senate apropos minibus with ag bill

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., said in remarks on the Senate floor, “Today, months of hard work paid off. We just passed a strong, bipartisan spending package — the only bipartisan spending bills in Congress, by the way — and we did it in a 82-15 vote.

“So let’s be crystal clear about what this means.

“Unlike the funding measures we’ve seen pushed through the House, these are three serious, bipartisan bills that can actually be signed into law.

“They are the product of months of hard work, careful negotiation, and thoughtful input, from members on both sides of the aisle.

“They stick to the spending levels that House Republicans and President Biden negotiated and that we all passed into law this spring.”