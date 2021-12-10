Senate clears path to avoid farm bill cuts, debt ceiling action

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that will avoid cuts to Medicare and farm programs while also creating a path for the Democrats to pass an increase in the debt ceiling.

The Senate passed the “Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act” 59 to 35, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats for final passage.

The House had already passed the measure and it now goes to President Biden for his signature. As soon as Biden signs the bill, the Senate and the House can schedule votes on raising the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that the government may run out of money to pay its bills by Wednesday, December 15.