Senate coalition urges removal of environmental riders

A coalition of 38 Senate Democrats led by Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and Tom Carper, D-Del., ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, on Thursday wrote farm bill conferees to urge them not to include what they called harmful riders in the House farm bill in the conference report.

"We hope the president can sign a farm bill conference report into law before the current legislation expires on October 1," they wrote.

"Unfortunately, the House farm bill contains a number of damaging anti-environment provisions that now make meeting the upcoming reauthorization deadline exceedingly difficult.

"These harmful riders, spread throughout the Forestry, Horticulture, and Miscellaneous titles of the House bill, subjected the legislation to unnecessary opposition on the House floor and now complicates the bipartisan cooperation needed to pass a final conference report."